TMKOC's ex-director Malav Rajda on Jennifer Mistry being called 'abusive': 'Shoot had to suffer...'

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, known for her role as Roshan Kaur Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently hit headlines when has accused the makers of the show of sexual harassment including producers Asit Modi, Project Head Sohil Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. The actress has already quit the show and has filed a complaint against the makers. Following her exit from the show in March after a 15-year tenure, the actress took to social media and made the shocking revelation about her experiences. After the revelation, the makers released a statement calling Jennifer indisciplined, having an abusive nature and someone who misbehaved with everyone. However, Malav Rajda, the former director of TMKOC, has called the allegations baseless and untrue.

Rajda who directed Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal for 14 years, told ETimes, "Jennifer is one of the most jovial people on the sets. She is a happy-go-lucky person and gelled well with everyone. Be it the technical team, direction team, DOP, hair-makeup, or the co-stars, she was on good terms with everyone on the sets with everyone. I’ve been on the sets for 14 years and Jennifer has never misbehaved with anyone ever in front of me. She has never ever been abusive on the sets." ALSO READ: TMKOC: Police start inquiry into Jennifer Mistry's 'sexual harassment' allegations against Asit Modi

Malav dismissed the claims that Jennifer lacked discipline, "As far as the claims that are being made that she used to come late on the sets, I would say that it has never happened in the 14 years that my shoot had to suffer because of her. A lot of actors arrive late on the sets and we know the Mumbai traffic. So, half an hour late is fine. There were many times when we have extended the shoot timings of actors beyond 12 hours from our side. In the last 14 years, my shooting has never suffered because of Jennifer."

Praising Jennifer, he further said, "there have been so many times when she has done her makeup on her own and hairstyle also so that the shoot doesn’t get delayed. She was someone who would sit together with all the actors including male and have lunch. It was not once or twice it was a daily routine for her. I don’t think anyone would interact and sit with a person who would be so abusive on the sets. She was very good and friendly with everyone."

