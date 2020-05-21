Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIPIKA CHIKHLIA Dipika Chikhlia aka Ramayan's Sita warns fans of fake account on Instagram asking for donations

Actress Dipika Chikhlia, know to play the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's mythological drama Ramayan, has warned fans of fake account made on Instagram which has been asking them for donations in her name. Dipika is very active on social media and keeps treating fans with throwback photos from the Ramayan shoot days as well as her gorgeous photos. She enjoys a huge fan base and also has many fan pages on Instagram as well. Recently, she came across a fan page that was asking her fans for money.

Sharing the screenshot of the fake account on Twitter, Dipika Chikhlia wrote, "This is a fake account on insta ..asking for donation please beware . @instagram" The fake account had around 4,766 followers. After the actress reported it to Instagram, it has been deactivated. Check out-

This is a fake account on insta ..asking for donation please beware . @instagram pic.twitter.com/fkQ1Ri4mXk — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) May 20, 2020

Dipika Chikhlia has been enjoying the stardom which the re-run of Ramayan has brought back. On the other hand, the actress will soon be seen in the role of Sarojini Naidu in her biopic. Sharing the poster of the same, she wrote, "Swatantra ki nayika ki ek unkahi kahaani."

For the unversed, Ramanand Sagar had made a total of 78 episodes of Ramayan based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. For the first time in the country, the serial was broadcast from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988. Then, every Sunday, at 9.30 a.m. the show was aired on TV. From 1987 to 1988, 'Ramayan' became the most-watched serial in the world. Till June 2003, it remained recorded in the Limca Book of Records as "the most watched mythological serial in the world". Now it has created history once again as it beat Game Of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory to become the world's most-watched TV show.

