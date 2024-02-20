Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin treats fans with a proper Punjabi bride look | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin is a popular TV actress who has predominantly worked in various shows including Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress is known for her fitness and beauty. Jasmin Bhasin raised the temperature with her latest photoshoot as a Punjabi bride and looked beautiful.

Jasmin Bhasin took to social media to share a series of pictures on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "I feel mein apni hi sabse badi fan hoon....I love myself too much". The actress was seen donning a peach-coloured Punjabi suit. She accessorised her look with heavy jewellery including a paasa, Punjabi Choora and a hair braid. Fans and friends from the industry took to the comment section to compliment her look as a Punjabi bride. One user wrote, "You love yourself too much but I love you more than that of too much uska kya...?" Another wrote, "Soo pretty". Jasmin Bhasin's boyfriend Aly Goni too commented with a cute heart gif. TV celebrities including Tina Datta, and Sreejita De complimented her with heart-eye emojis.

For the unversed, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni met during the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2018. Later, the two began dating each other in 2021 after appearing in Bigg Boss 14.

Jasmin Bhasin is best known for her portrayal as Twinkle Taneja in the popular sitcom Tashan-e-Ishq and as Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. Jasmin has also worked in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Naagin 4. She has participated in reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Bigg Boss 14.

Not only in daily soaps and reality shows, she has also worked in other films including Punjabi, Malayalam and Tamil films. Jasmin began her acting career in Tamil film Vaanam, in Malayalam film Beware of Dogsm Veta, Ladies & Gentlemen in Telugu. She made her Punjabi film debut with Gippy Grewal in Honeymoon.

Also Read: The Kerala Story: After successful theatrical run, Adah Sharma's film achieves THIS milestone on OTT

Also Read: Raayan: Dhanush's 'D50' film's title unveiled, makers release first poster | See photo