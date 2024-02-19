Raayan: Dhanush's 'D50' film's title unveiled, makers release first poster | See photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raayan: Dhanush's 'D50' film's title, poster unveiled

South superstar Dhanush is busy shooting for many of his films these days. And today, his film 'D50' has got its official title. The makers of the film have unveiled the title of Dhanush's 50th film. Titled as Raayan, the makers have also released its first look poster. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film of Dhanush. Today on Monday, February 19, the makers of the film officially announced the title of the film. He also released the actor's first poster from the film, in which Dhanush's powerful avatar is seen.

Raayan's first poster is out now!

Raayan's production house, Sun Pictures shared the poster and the title of the film on the X account and revealed that the film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. 'D50 is now Raayan. Written and directed by Dhanush, the film has music composed by AR Rahman, which is now set to release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi,' the social media post read. In the poster, Dhanush can be seen standing in front of a food truck, looking serious with a mustache. He is seen in a red shirt and apron.

Dhanush has written and directed Raayan

For the unversed, Dhanush started filming and directing the film in July last year. It was announced with a new poster, which showed the actor with a shaved head. However, Dhanush's face was not visible in the poster. Now the audience is eagerly waiting for more information about the cast and crew of Raayan.

On Dhanush's work front

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in Captain Miller. The film was recently released on OTT. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film is an action-adventure drama set in the pre-independence era. It also starred Shiv Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Nivedita Satish, John Kokken, and Moore in lead roles. Apart from Raayan, Dhanush has several films lined up for 2024-25.

