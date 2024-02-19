Huma Qureshi's powerful trailer of Maharani 3 released, 'Rani Bharti' to be in power again | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Huma Qureshi's powerful trailer of Maharani 3 released

Fans are eagerly waiting for actress Huma Qureshi's upcoming series Maharani 3. The makers released the trailer of Maharani 3 on Monday. Social media users seemed happy with the strong comeback of The Ganges Of Wasseypur actor. After two superhit seasons, the craze for the third season is now being seen among the audience. Within hours of it release, the Maharani 3 trailer is trending on Twitter.

Maharani 3 trailer is out now

This 2:30-minute trailer of Maharani 3 starts from the jail where 'Rani Bharti' aka Huma Qureshi is seen serving her sentence. For the unversed, she is accused of the murder of her husband. The character of Rani Bharti seems to be strengthening her views even while living inside the four walls. But after hearing about a deadly attack on her children returning from school, things changed. Just then Rani Bharti tries to get out. After coming out, Huma's character faces conspiracies in politics.

Watch the trailer here:

In the trailer, Rani i.e. Huma is also seen speaking powerful dialogues. Her fans are getting quite impressed with the trailer. 'Guns are used by weak people. Intelligent people use their brains,' this dialogue from the actor has stuck with people. Apart from this, many other powerful dialogues have been spoken in it like - 'Naya Bihar, Aasman Mein Bharega Udaan' and 'Justice or revenge...it's the same thing'. The trailer is getting good response from fans.

When is Maharani 3 releasing?

Maharani 3 has been produced by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda. The series is Produced by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Saurabh Bhave. Maharani 3 will be streamed on Sony Liv on March 7. Apart from Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sohum Shah are going to be seen in the series, playing vital roles.

