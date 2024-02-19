Sidharth Malhotra impresses social users with Yodha teaser, read Twitter review here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Malhotra impresses Twitter users with Yodha teaser

Siddharth Malhotra has been included in the list of Bollywood stars who are featuring Spy Agent films. After playing the role of a spy agent in Mission Majnu, the actor will once again be seen protecting the country in Yodha. After a long wait, the teaser of the film has been released today, on February 19. The makers had been pushing the release of the film for a long time. However, after the release date of Yodha has been finalised, the teaser of Sidharth Malhotra starrer has been released now.

Yodha Teaser Twitter Review

The teaser of Yodha was released on Monday afternoon and in no time it was trending on Twitter. The action sequences as well as Sidharth screen presence have already impressed Twitter users. Netizens also praised the makers for choosing another subject than just India-Pakistan fights.

Some Twitter reactions are given below

What is the story of the film?

Disha Patani is the female lead opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. The actress was seen in the teaser only for a few seconds. The story of the film revolves around a plane hijack. Sansad Bhawan has also been included in some scenes of the teaser. At the same time, in this story of war with terrorists, the hero, Siddharth Malhotra, has the responsibility of saving the country and his countrymen.

When will Yodha be released?

After a lot of changes in the release of Yoddha, it is now being released on March 15. Whereas, the film was earlier scheduled to release on December 15. Yodha has been directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Whereas, Karan Johar's production house Dharma Production has produced it. Along with Siddharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna will also be seen in an important role in the film.

