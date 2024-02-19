Rajnikanth attends Vijayakumar's granddaughter Divya's wedding, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Rajnikanth attends Vijayakumar's granddaughter Divya's wedding

Tamil actor Vijayakumar conducted his granddaughter's wedding in Chennai. Celebrities including superstar Rajinikanth attended the wedding of Vijayakumar's granddaughter Diya and congratulated the bride and groom. For the unversed, Vijayakumar's daughter Anita has a daughter named Diya. She studied medicine abroad, and that is when she fell in love with Dillan. After the family gave the green signal for their love, Diya tied the knot with her boyfriend Dillan on Monday. Diya's wedding was held at the Sherdon Grand Hotel in Mahabalipuram, Chennai.

Diya's wedding celebrations were in full swing for the past week. First, the Bandhakal planting ceremony was held at home, and on the same day, Sumangali Puja was also performed. Later, the Mehndi function was held at the Sherdon Grand Hotel. After the Sangeet festival was over, Halti Pankshan was held yesterday. In this, the bride and groom danced together and poured yellow water (Haldi) on each other. Later in the night, a party was held for everyone with a disco, DJ, and a lot of dancing dancing.

This morning, Diya's wedding was held at the Sherden Grand Hotel. Superstar Rajinikanth, actor Dhanush, and many celebrities including Suriya's family were invited to their wedding. Accepting their invitation, actor Rajinikanth came in person and congratulated the newlyweds. Besides, celebrities including actresses Meena and Sneha also attended the wedding.

A video is going viral on social media, where Rajnikanth can be seen standing on stage with folded hands with the bride and groom. For the unversed, the superstar was last seen in Hukum. He is presently shooting for director TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan. Rajni sir will start working on director Lokesh Kanagaraj's next.

