Rajnikanth attends Vijayakumar's granddaughter Divya's wedding, video goes viral

Diya tied the knot with her boyfriend Dillan on Monday in presence of several big stars including Rajnikanth. Diya's wedding was held at the Sherdon Grand Hotel in Mahabalipuram, Chennai.

Sakshi Verma Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: February 19, 2024 17:14 IST
Rajnikanth
Tamil actor Vijayakumar conducted his granddaughter's wedding in Chennai. Celebrities including superstar Rajinikanth attended the wedding of Vijayakumar's granddaughter Diya and congratulated the bride and groom. For the unversed, Vijayakumar's daughter Anita has a daughter named Diya. She studied medicine abroad, and that is when she fell in love with Dillan. After the family gave the green signal for their love, Diya tied the knot with her boyfriend Dillan on Monday. Diya's wedding was held at the Sherdon Grand Hotel in Mahabalipuram, Chennai.

Tamil-Telugu celebrities attended Divya's wedding

Diya's wedding celebrations were in full swing for the past week. First, the Bandhakal planting ceremony was held at home, and on the same day, Sumangali Puja was also performed. Later, the Mehndi function was held at the Sherdon Grand Hotel. After the Sangeet festival was over, Halti Pankshan was held yesterday. In this, the bride and groom danced together and poured yellow water (Haldi) on each other. Later in the night, a party was held for everyone with a disco, DJ, and a lot of dancing dancing.

This morning, Diya's wedding was held at the Sherden Grand Hotel. Superstar Rajinikanth, actor Dhanush, and many celebrities including Suriya's family were invited to their wedding. Accepting their invitation, actor Rajinikanth came in person and congratulated the newlyweds. Besides, celebrities including actresses Meena and Sneha also attended the wedding.

India Tv - Rajnikanth

Image Source : SOCIALRajnikanth attends Vijayakumar's granddaughter Divya's wedding

Rajnikanth attends Divya's wedding

A video is going viral on social media, where Rajnikanth can be seen standing on stage with folded hands with the bride and groom. For the unversed, the superstar was last seen in Hukum. He is presently shooting for director TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan. Rajni sir will start working on director Lokesh Kanagaraj's next. 

