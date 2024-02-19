Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding menu revealed, gluten-free dishes make it to list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding menu revealed

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are getting married on 21st February in Goa. Many film industry celebrities were seen reaching Goa for another Bollywood wedding. Meanwhile, now an update has come out regarding this wedding. Rakul and Jackky's wedding menus have now made it to the headlines.

Rakul and Jackie's wedding menu

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are going to get married in Goa. The wedding preps are going on in full swing. According to the Hindustan Times, the couple has hired a special chef to design the Indian and international food menu. Dishes like sushi have also been arranged for the fitness-conscious guests at the wedding.

Gluten and sugar-free dishes

This couple has also taken full care of the health of the guests coming to their wedding. It is being said that the menu will be largely gluten-free and sugar-free. A separate menu has been prepared for fitness freak guests. Rakul Preet Singh herself is a fitness freak and believes in a healthy diet.

An eco-friendly wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will have an eco-friendly marriage. According to the Hindustan Times report, the couple has sent only e-invitation cards to all the guests. Apart from this, no crackers of any kind will be burst at the wedding. Apart from this, it is being said that this couple is also going to plant trees at their wedding. It is a unique step. Rakul and Jackky themselves will plant trees the next day after the wedding.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani's wedding is the first Bollywood wedding of 2024. It will be interesting to see which other couples will also follow their footsteps and tie the knot this year.

