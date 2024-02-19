BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone presents award for THIS category, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's name is included in the list with brain and beauty. The actress has once again made India proud by gracing the BAFTA Awards show as a presenter. Her video is now going viral on social media. Deepika Padukone presented the award for Best Film Not in the English Language to actor Jonathan Glazer for The Zone Of Interest. Fans flooded social media with various posts and lauded the actress for making her place in international forums.

One user said, "Always interested in decoding @deepikapadukone looks. But this time this simplicity & sparkling elegance wrapped in @sabya_mukherjee is mesmerizing. The outfit, speech, accent everything is too #Indian BritishAcademy_@thesushmitasen@BAFTA@deepikapadukone #DeepikaPadukone". Another user said, "Deepika Padukone presenting the Film Not in the English Language Award at the #BAFTA2024 Mother is making me proud...#DeepikaPadukone". Deepika Padukone looked every bit elegant in the golden shimmery saree. She accessorised her look with heels and a fuzzy bun. She completed her look with small earrings and minimal makeup. She even posted several photos on social media.

Deepika Padukone attended the BAFTA 2024 as a presenter for the first time. Apart from Deepika Padukone, other well-renowned celebrities who are part of the presenters list include Adjoa Andoh, Andrew Scott, Dua Lipa, Idris Elba, Lily Collins, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Taylor Russell, and Hugh Grant among others.

This is not the first time Deepika Padukone will be presenting for a prestigious award show. She earlier was a presenter for the 95th Academy Awards which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The actress was a sight to behold, who made her debut as a presenter at the Oscars. She opted for a black off-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown paired with Cartier jewellery.

This is another glorious moment for Deepika Padukone and India when she will be representing India on a global stage. Be it the FIFA trophy unveiling, Oscar presentation, BAFTA presentation, or being the first Indian brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton or Cartier, Deepika Padukone is relentlessly setting the bar.

