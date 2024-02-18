Naseeruddin Shah takes a dig at current films, says there's hope, only if...

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Naseeruddin Shah takes a dig at current Hindi films

Naseeruddin Shah is known for his brilliant acting as well as his outspoken style. Recently the actor spoke openly about the films currently being made in Hindi cinema. In this conversation, he expressed his disappointment and said that something better can happen in Hindi cinema only when films are made leaving aside the intention of earning money.

Speaking at an event, Naseeruddin said that Hindi filmmakers have been making the same films for the last 100 years. "I really feel disappointed that we feel proud of saying that Hindi cinema is 100 years old, but we are making the same films. I have stopped watching Hindi films now. I don't like them at all," said Shah.

Is it too late now?

In this conversation, the actor further said that Indian people living around the world go to watch Hindi films because they feel connected to home, but they will soon get bored of it. "Our Indian food is liked everywhere because it has substance. What is the substance in Hindi films? Yes, they are being seen everywhere, but soon people will get bored of it because it has no substance" Naseeruddin said.

"There is hope for Hindi cinema only when we stop looking at films as a means of making money, but I think it is too late now. There is no solution to this now," the actor said while quoting that those who want to make serious films have a responsibility to show today's reality in such a way that neither a fatwa will be issued for them nor the ED will knock on their door. He said that many Iranian filmmakers made films even after being persecuted by the authorities. Also, he cited the example of Indian cartoonist RK Laxman, who continued making cartoons even during the days of Emergency.

