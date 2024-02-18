Deepika Padukone opts for golden shimmery saree for BAFTA 2024 | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Deepika Padukone wears shimmery saree for BAFTA 2024

Global star Deepika Padukone chose to wear a saree for the BAFTA 2024. The actor opted for a light golden shimmery saree paired with heels and a fuzzy bun. She completed her look with small earrings and minimal makeup. Deepika gave a sneak peek of her look on her Instagram profile. She posted two photos on her Insta stories, one is a close-up shot and another is a back shot of her full look.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMDeepika Padukone opts for shimmery saree for BAFTA 2024 | See Photos

Deepika Padukone is attending BAFTA as a presenter

Deepika Padukone will be attending the BAFTA 2024 as a presenter this time. A few days back, Padukone took to her Instagram stories and shared the list of celebrities who would be part of the presenters for BAFTA. The well-renowned celebrities include Adjoa Andoh, Andrew Scott, Dua Lipa, Idris Elba, Lily Collins, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Taylor Russell, and Hugh Grant among others.

This is not the first time Deepika Padukone will be presenting for a prestigious award show. She earlier was a presenter for the 95th Academy Awards which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The actress was a sight to behold, who made her debut as a presenter at the Oscars. She opted for a black off-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown paired with Cartier jewelry.

This is another glorious moment for Deepika Padukone and India when she will be representing India on a global stage. Be it the FIFA trophy unveiling, Oscar presentation, BAFTA presentation, or being the first Indian brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton or Cartier, Deepika Padukone is relentlessly setting the bar.

Deepika attended a yoga session ahead of the BAFTA

Pathaan actor Deepika Padukone is known for her discipline. Just like the Oscars, this time too DP sweat it hard in the gym before attending the big event. Her Yoga instructor Anshuka posted a picture on Instagram, where the actor can be seen inside a gym or Yoga studio. "BAFTA mornings Deepika Padukone.. Sweating it out just before she takes center stage," wrote Anshuka.

