Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy with an adorable click | See Photo

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce first pregnancy in style

Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal are expecting their first child. the actor took to Instagram to share this good news with his friends and fans. Recently, actor Ali Fazal and actress Richa Chadha shared good news with fans. Now another Bollywood couple has joined this list. Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal shared an adorable picture on social media. In the photo, Natasha can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a white dress. Varun can be seen on his knees, kissing Natasha's stomach. Their pet dog Joey can be seen seated on the chair behind them.

See the photo here:

Several celebrities like Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Sobhita Dhulipala among others have congratulated the couple.

For the unversed, Varun and Natasha were childhood friends. After dating for several years, they tied the knot last year on January 24. The ceremony was a private affair in Mumbai. Only close friends and family members were present at this celebrity wedding.

On Varun's Work Front

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal. The film was directed by Dangal's famed filmmaker Nitish Tiwari. Varun will next be seen in Atlee's Baby John. Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi are also going to be seen in this film along with Varun. Looking at this combination of Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, it seems that the movie has a lot stored for the audience. This film will be released in theaters on May 31.

Apart from this, Varun Dhawan will also feature along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Hindi adaption of Citadel. The web series is being made by The Family Man and Farzi famed Raj and DK. The first look of Citadel India will be released soon.

