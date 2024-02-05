Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Baby John First Look: Varun Dhawan shines in dangerous, ferocious and explosive avatar

These days, action films are in focus on the big screen. The first look video of Varun Dhawan's explosive action film Baby John, made in collaboration with Jawan director Atlee, is out. Seeing Varun Dhawan's avatar and style in this video, you can expect some good performances from the Bollywood actor. Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi are also going to be seen in this film along with Varun. Looking at this combination of Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, it seems that the movie has a lot stored for the audience.

Varun Dhawan's Avatar in Baby John

Varun Dhawan is going to be seen in a powerful action avatar in Baby John after a long time. His style in the first-look video is dangerous and ferocious. Earlier the title of this film was not confirmed and it was being promoted as VD18. Varun also got injured in his legs while shooting recently.

In the video shared announcing the title of the film, Varun Dhawan is seen doing high-octane action with powerful background music. The video opens with him sitting on the throne holding a bird in his hand and is looking ferocious, while the next moment he is firing bullets. After the bumper success of Jawan, there was a lot of discussion about this film by Atlee and Varun Dhawan.

Watch the first look video here:

Atlee's wife Priya announces the name and release date

Atlee's wife Priya Atlee has posted this video on Instagram announcing the name of VD18 as 'Baby John'. 'The biggest action entertainer of 2024 Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. This film will be released in theaters on May 31!' she wrote in the caption.

A. Kaliswaran is the director of Baby John

While Atlee is presenting Baby John, its director A. Kaliswaran. Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande are also presenting this film. The film is made under the banner of Jio Studios, Atlee's A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios.​

