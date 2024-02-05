Monday, February 05, 2024
     
Murder Mubarak teaser: Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor's film to release on THIS date

Netflix unveiled ‘Murder Mubarak’ teaser. The film features a stellar cast. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is all set to premiere on March 15. Scroll down to watch the sneak peek of the film.

Snigdha Behera New Delhi Published on: February 05, 2024 15:06 IST
Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor

The makers of Murder Mubarak released a sneak peek and it has made the netizens curious about the film. Murder Mubarak showcased the complex stories of each character and the mysterious aura around them. The promo was just 1 minute, 27 seconds. Murder Mubarak features a star-studded cast including Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karishma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia. Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Kunal Khemu among others.

The star cast took to social media to share a teaser and fans went gaga over the promo. With this, they flooded the comment section to express their excitement. Sara Ali Khan shared the teaser on her social media. She wrote, “Itna saare colourful kirdaar, aur ye sab aapko badhai dene aaye hai – MURDER MUBARAK! #MurderMubarak, coming on 15th March, only on Netflix!”

One user said, "Karishma Kapoor is back... Eagerly waiting for this one". Another user said, "Seems interesting! Will definitely watch this one". "Amazing Cast!!", wrote the third user. 

Fans of Karishma Kapoor are more than excited for her comeback in this film. One commented, "Will be watching this specially for Karisma Kapoor !". Another commented, "Yayyyyy... So excited!!! Can't wait to watch it @therealkarismakapoor". "So happy you are back karishma kapoor ma'am", commented the third user.

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Murder Mubarak is scheduled to premiere on March 15 on streaming platform Netflix. 

