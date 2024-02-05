Beyonce's husband Jay Z calls out Grammys for not giving her Album of the Year award, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Beyonce and Jay Z

Beyonce's husband Jay Z took home the Dr Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammys and in his acceptance speech he called out the Recording Academy for never giving the award to his wife. The video is now going viral on social media. In the clip, he says We love you all....We want you all to get it right. I don't want to embarrass his young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won Album of the Year.

So even by your metrics, that doesn't work. In the end, he added, " Just in life, you got to keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you think you deserve".

Fans too agreed to his statement and took to the comment section to voice out their opinion as well. One user said, "And my mouth is still open at the fact he doubled down like does that make sense". Another user said, "The room gagged. He told nothing but the truth. Cause um...you know the renaissance did happen? Hello". "It's about damn time he said something. Speak your truth my good sir", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Beyonce is the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history with 79 career nominations. She holds the record for most Grammy wins in history with 32.

Beyonce was nominated for Album of the Year four times and she lost it out to Taylor Swift, Beck, Adele and Harry Styles.

Also Read: India wins big at 66th Grammys as Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan bag awards for Best Global Music Album

Also Read: Taylor Swift announces her 11th album at Grammys 2024, releases poster cover