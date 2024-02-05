India wins big at 66th Grammys as Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan bag awards for Best Global Music Album

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan

India shines once again at the 66th Grammys. Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan's fusion band Shakti bagged awards. Shakti, which is a collaboration between John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, V. Selvaganesh and Ganesh Rajagopalan. They won it in the category of Best Global Music Album Category. Shankar Mahadevan, his team members and Zakir Hussain were present there to accept the Grammy award. The video of them thanking India and being grateful for the victory is now going viral on social media.

Ricky Kej who is himself a three-time Grammy winner shared Shankar Mahadevan's speech on social media and also appreciated the band for the win. Along the video, he wrote in the caption, "Shakit wins Grammys 2024!! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing, India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and Ustad Zakir Hussain won a second along with virtuoso flute player Rakesh Chaurasia. Brilliant!!!!

All about the fusion band Shakti

Shankar Mahadevan's fusion band Shakti bagged the award in the Best Global Music Album category at the 66th Grammy Awards for the latest music album This Moment. Shakti was formed in 1973 by English guitarist John McLaughlin, Indian violin player L.Shankar with Zakir Hussain and T.H. Vinayakram. The band plays acoustic fusion music which combines Indian music with Jazz.

