Grammys 2024: SZA performs 'Snooze' and 'Kill Bill' at the award show | Watch video

Solana Imani Rowe popularly known as SZA exuded a mysterious aura in the trench coat and oversized black hat to perform her songs Snooze and Kill Bill. The video of her brilliant performance is now going viral on social media. In the clip, she begins with the song Snooze and for her next song Kill Bill, she ditched her trench coat. More than a dozen women later joined the singer on the stage with the Kill Bill outfits. With the video doing rounds on social media, fans couldn't keep calm and flooded the comment section with love and appreciation for the singer.

One user said, "SZA's performance at the Grammys was pure magic! Snooze & Kill Bill, is a mesmerising blend of talent and artistry that left us all in awe". Another user said, "Her vocals are insane".

For this year's 66th Grammy Awards, SZA was leading with nine nominations in Pop Duo/Group Performance, Album, Record, R&B Song, Traditional R&B Performance, Urban Contemporary Album, Song, Melodic Rap Performance, R&B Performance. She won two awards in two categories including Pop Duo/Group Performance for Ghost in the Machine and Urban Contemporary Album for SOS.

Who is SZA?

SZA is an American singer and songwriter who gained recognition after her extended plays. She later released her debut album in 2017 named Ctrl. In 2022, her featured appearance in Doja Cat's music video Kiss Me More broke the record for the best female collaboration and won the Best Pop Duo/ Group performance. The Open Arms hitmaker has received several accolades in her career including four Grammy Awards, Billboard Women in Music Awards and Guild of Music Supervisors Award.

SZA's popular songs which fans love to groove includes, Kill Bill, Snooze, All The Stars, Snooze, I Hate u, Love Galore and Open Arms among others.

