Grammys 2024: Billie Eilish, Tyla to SZA, here's the complete list of winners

Trevor Noah is back to grace the stage for the fourth time to host the 66th Grammy Awards and the 'Daily Show' seems pretty excited to be back. The music award show began at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. In the nominations, SZA is leading with nine followed by Serban Ghenea, Victoria Monet and Phoebe Bridgers lead with seven. Let's take a look at the complete winners list.
Rap Album
Michael- Killer Mike
Best African Music Performance
Tyla- Water
Pop Duo/ Group Performance
SZA, Phoebe Bridgers- Ghost in the Machine
Music Video
The Beatles, Jonathan Clyde, Em Cooper- I'm Only Sleeping
Global Music Performance
Zakir Hussain, Bela Feck, Edgar Meyer- Pashto
Alternative Music Album
Boygenius- The Record
Global Music Album
Shakti- This Moment
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Producer of the Year, Classical
Elaine Martone
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Riccardo Muti & Symphony Orchestra- Contemporary American Composers
Best Bluegrass Album
Molly Turtle & Golden Highway- City of Gold
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Bela Feck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia- As We Speak
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Billy Childs- The Winds of Change
Best Jazz Performance
Samara Joy- Tight
Best Progressive R&B Album
SZA-SOS
Best R&B performance
Coco Jones- ICU
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful of Teeth- Montgomery: Rounds
Best Classical Compendium
Various Artists- Passion for Bach and Coltrane
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Julia Bullock, soloist, Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)- Walking in the Dark
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Louisville Orchestra- The American Project
Best pop solo performance
Miley Cyrus- Flowers
Best folk album
Joni Mitchell- Joni Mitchell at Newport
Songwriter of the Year, non-classical
Theron Thomas
Best dance/electronic recording
Skrillex, Fred again....and Flowdan- Rumble
Best pop dance recording
Kylie Minogue- Padam Padam
Best dance/ electronic music album
Fred again...Actual Life 3 (January 1- September 9 2022)
Best traditional R&B performance
PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol- Good Morning
Best R&B Album
Victoria Monet- Jaguar II
Best melodic rap performance
Lil Durk featuring J Cole- All My Life
Best rap song
Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Best country solo performance
Chris Stapleton – White Horse
Best country song
Chris Stapleton – White Horse
Best Song Written for Visual Media
What Was I Made For? from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best comedy album
Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?
Best musical theatre album
Some Like It Hot
Best rock album
Paramore – This Is Why
Best rock song
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Best metal performance
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Best rock performance
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Best country duo/group performance
Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
Best Pop Vocal Album
Taylor Swift- Midnights
