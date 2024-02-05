Grammys 2024: Billie Eilish, Tyla to SZA, here's the complete list of winners

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Billie Eilish, Tyla, SZA

Trevor Noah is back to grace the stage for the fourth time to host the 66th Grammy Awards and the 'Daily Show' seems pretty excited to be back. The music award show began at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. In the nominations, SZA is leading with nine followed by Serban Ghenea, Victoria Monet and Phoebe Bridgers lead with seven. Let's take a look at the complete winners list.

Rap Album

Michael- Killer Mike

Best African Music Performance

Tyla- Water

Pop Duo/ Group Performance

SZA, Phoebe Bridgers- Ghost in the Machine

Music Video

The Beatles, Jonathan Clyde, Em Cooper- I'm Only Sleeping

Global Music Performance

Zakir Hussain, Bela Feck, Edgar Meyer- Pashto

Alternative Music Album

Boygenius- The Record

Global Music Album

Shakti- This Moment

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Producer of the Year, Classical

Elaine Martone

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Riccardo Muti & Symphony Orchestra- Contemporary American Composers

Best Bluegrass Album

Molly Turtle & Golden Highway- City of Gold

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Bela Feck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia- As We Speak

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Billy Childs- The Winds of Change

Best Jazz Performance

Samara Joy- Tight

Best Progressive R&B Album

SZA-SOS

Best R&B performance

Coco Jones- ICU

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful of Teeth- Montgomery: Rounds

Best Classical Compendium

Various Artists- Passion for Bach and Coltrane

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Julia Bullock, soloist, Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)- Walking in the Dark

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Louisville Orchestra- The American Project

Best pop solo performance

Miley Cyrus- Flowers

Best folk album

Joni Mitchell- Joni Mitchell at Newport

Songwriter of the Year, non-classical

Theron Thomas

Best dance/electronic recording

Skrillex, Fred again....and Flowdan- Rumble

Best pop dance recording

Kylie Minogue- Padam Padam

Best dance/ electronic music album

Fred again...Actual Life 3 (January 1- September 9 2022)

Best traditional R&B performance

PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol- Good Morning

Best R&B Album

Victoria Monet- Jaguar II

Best melodic rap performance

Lil Durk featuring J Cole- All My Life

Best rap song

Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Best country solo performance

Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Best country song

Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Best Song Written for Visual Media

What Was I Made For? from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best comedy album

Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?

Best musical theatre album

Some Like It Hot

Best rock album

Paramore – This Is Why

Best rock song

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Best metal performance

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Best rock performance

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Best country duo/group performance

Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything

Best Pop Vocal Album

Taylor Swift- Midnights

Also Read: Did you know Rajkumar Hirani was to direct Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail before Vidhu Vinod Chopra?

Also Read: 'Most deserving...', Amitabh Bachchan's emotional post for Abhishek's 47th birthday goes viral