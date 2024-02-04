Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Did you know Rajkumar Hirani was to direct Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail before Vidhu Vinod Chopra?

Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar's film '12th Fail' was released in theaters 100 days ago in August last year, and earned Rs 67 crore worldwide. Along with this, Vikrant was also awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his excellent acting in the film. Meanwhile, the entire team of the film also celebrated the completion of 100 days of the film. The story of this film is based on Anurag Pathak's book 12th Fail. It is based on the life of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma.

After the immense success of the film, the film's producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed a big secret related to the direction of the film. He revealed that initially, the well-known film director of the Hindi Film industry Rajkumar Hirani was going to direct the film, for which he had also agreed. However, Vidhu Vinod Chopra also revealed what inspired him to finally take up the reins of direction himself.

The film completed 100 days

Recently, at the success party of 12th Fail, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra talked about the beginning of his journey with the film. He also spoke about his initial meeting with Manoj, who came to him looking for a blurb for the book 12th Fail. Vidhu Vinod Chopra gave his reaction in a very humorous manner and said that he informed Manoj that if he found the book ineffective, then he (Manoj) would have to publish it too. Even if that means labeling it as "nonsense". Later, Chopra also agreed to Manoj's request to share the book with people like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajkumar Hirani.

Why Hirani could not direct the film?

When Manoj returned for his book after six months, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said that he was very happy to get support from celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar and Rajkumar Hirani. Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed that he approached Hirani and asked if he would consider directing the film. 'Raju told me that he is already writing a film, but if I write the film, he will direct it,' Chopra further revealed. Because of this only, Vidhu Vinod Chopra had to direct this film, which also earned him the Best Director Award at the Filmfare Awards 2024.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan waves to his fans gathered outside Jalsa | Watch Video