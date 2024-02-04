Amitabh Bachchan waves to his fans gathered outside Jalsa | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Amitabh Bachchan waves to his fans at Jalsa

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday waved to his fans who had gathered outside his Mumbai residence. During this weekly ritual, Big B came out of his bungalow Jalsa and greeted his fans who had been waiting since morning to get a glimpse of him on this special occasion of his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan's birthday. In such a situation, Amitabh Bachchan also did not disappoint his fans.

During this fan meet, Amitabh Bachchan donned a white kurta-pajama paired with a red shawl. The actor was as usual energetic as waving out to his fans. He also stood there barefoot for a few minutes, until the Jalsa doors closed. Watch the video here:

Big B had revealed why he meets his fans barefoot

Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday meet-o-greet with fans outside Jalsa is no less than a ritual. On June 6, 2023, Big B posted a picture of their Sunday meeting on Instagram and revealed the reason for greeting his fans barefoot. "They ask me somewhat contentiously .. ‘Who goes out to meet fans bare feet’? I tell them: ‘I do .. you go to the temple bare feet.. my well-wishers on Sunday are my temple’ !! ‘You got a problem with that !!!’," wrote the actor on Instagram.

On the work front

Big B was last seen in Neena Gupta's starrer Goodbye. He will next be seen in Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer Kalki AD 2898. He will also feature in Bhramastra's next part. He is also a part of Vettaiyan. The film also features, Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier. Big B is also a part of the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film, The Intern. Deepika Padukone will play the female lead in the film along with being the producer of it.

