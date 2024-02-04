'Most deserving...', Amitabh Bachchan's emotional post for Abhishek's 47th birthday goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : AMITABH BACHCHAN'S INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan's emotional post for Abhishek's 47th birthday goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan often stays connected with his fans through social media. He not only shares information related to his personal and professional life with fans but often shares throwback pictures and stories that keep his fans entertained. Big B today too took to his Instagram profile to post on Abhishek Bachchan's 37th birthday. But it's the caption that is winning hearts.

Amitabh Bachchan's Insta post for Abhishek's 37th birthday

For those who don't know Abhishek Bachchan last featured in Saiyami starrer Ghoomar. The film performed averagely at the box office but it did impress the critics and is still winning awards. Abhishek Bachchan's movie won three awards at the Iconic Gold Awards 2024. Amitabh Bachchan shared the Ghoomar poster along with the awards it bagged along with an emotional caption. "My prayers my admiration and love to you Abhishek .. you make me so proud .. most deserving .. not just this, but many more past present, and future," wrote Big B.

Abhishek Bachchan also commented in the comment section on this post and shared folded hands and smiling emoji.

What is the story of Ghoomar?

Released in August 2023, Ghoomar is a sports drama film. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in lead roles. The film is a triumphant story of a player played by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach played by Abhishek Bachchan. This film was directed by R Balki. Even when the film was released in theaters last year, Amitabh Bachchan reviewed it in one of his blog posts and called the sports drama 'absolutely incredible'. Big B had said that he had seen this film twice.

