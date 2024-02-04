Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL After theatres, 'Guntur Kaaram' to release on OTT, know when and where to watch

South cinema superstar Mahesh Babu's action thriller 'Guntur Kaaram' started the year 2024 with great earnings. Now within a month of the film's theatrical release, it is all set to launch on OTT. Guntur Karam directed by Trivikram Srinivas was released in theaters on January 12, 2024, along with films like Hanu Man, Captain Miller, and Merry Christmas. Despite the clash, Mahesh Babu's film did good business at the box office. Even after 24 days, the film is running in theatres.

Guntur Karam's OTT Release

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Karam is going to be released on OTT in Valentine's Week. Yes! The OTT release date of the film has been announced. Mahesh Babu's film will be streamed on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. You can watch it on this OTT platform from 9 February 2024. "It's going to be hot in here because Rowdy Raman is setting it on fire," Netflix wrote in the caption of the announcement post on social media.

Moreover, on the same day, another South Indian movie will hit OTT. After a successful theatrical run, the Dhanush-starrer is all set to land on OTT. Along with Dhanush, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Nassar, Priyanka Mohan, and Nivedhithaa Sathish in pivotal roles. Amazon Prime Video on Friday on its official social media accounts announced the premiere date of the film and wrote, ''What makes a soldier go rogue? the answer lies in Miller’s journey.'' The film will arrive on Prime Video on February 9.

Guntur Karam Box Office Collection

Telugu action thriller Guntur Karam is the story of a man who is involved in the underworld of Guntur city. He falls in love with a girl who is a journalist and exposes illegal happenings. The film had a great opening with Rs 41 crore. However, the film's earnings gradually declined, but within 24 days the movie did a business of Rs 124 crore on the Indian box office.

