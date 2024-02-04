Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Here's why Sandeep Reddy Vanga did not cast Ranbir Kapoor for Kabir Singh

Renowned director Sandeep Reddy Vanga started his career with the 2017 film 'Arjun Reddy', in which Vijay Deverakonda was seen in the lead role. Then he made his Bollywood debut with the same story but featuring Shahid Kapoor. The film was titled 'Kabir Singh' and where, the film had a monstrous run at the box office, the same time, Kabir Singh opened windows for severe criticism. After the success of Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga came with the blockbuster film 'Animal' of the year 2023. Ranbir Kapoor appeared in a violent role. For the first time, Ranbir and Sandeep worked together and set the screen on fire. In a recent interview, Sandeep revealed that Ranbir had messaged him years before Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor had messaged Sandeep Reddy

In a recent interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that after Arjun Reddy, Ranbir Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor had texted him, but he could not pay attention. "He (Ranbir) had sent me an SMS. Ever since WhatsApp arrived, the habit of checking SMS has ended. I stopped checking SMS because everyone uses WhatsApp. Ranbir also showed me his message. This way I have missed messages from many people. Anil Kapoor had also messaged me then," said Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. When Sandeep was asked whether he was thinking of casting Ranbir in Kabir Singh or not, the director was quick to say, "No, Ranbir had clearly said that he does not want to do any remake. That's why I knew."

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal had a succesfull run at the bix office. And the film released on Netflix in the last week of January 2024, and has become one of the most watch OTT content of this year.

Also Read: 19 years of 'Black': Amitabh Bachchan-Rani Mukerji's film to release on Netflix