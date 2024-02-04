Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Thalapathy Vijay enters politics, gets tremendous support from fans and friends

Tamil actor Joseph Vijay, better known as Thalapathy Vijay, has worked in many hit and blockbuster films in his long career. After his brilliant film career, the actor recently announced his entry into politics, after which he is getting a very good response from his fans and friends. South superstar Thalapathy Vijay has recently announced his political party. The actor has recently issued a statement and expressed his gratitude to his fans as well as his friends who supported his decision and also cheered him.

Thalapathy Vijay enters politics

'Hello everyone. From the bottom of my heart, I express my gratitude to the respected leaders of various political parties, dear film fraternity friends, loving brothers, sisters, and mothers of Tamil Nadu, my dearest and always encouraging media friends, and last but not the least, my huge pillars of support. I give thanks to. 'En Nenjil Kudiyirukkam Thojargal' for wishing me all the best in my new political journey for the welfare and victory of Tamil Nadu," wrote Vijay in his statement.

See the post here:

Will make his debut in the 2026 elections

On Friday, Vijay announced his political party 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam' (Victorious Tamil Association). His party will make its debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections of 2026. However, he will skip the Lok Sabha elections to be held this year in 2024. Whereas, if we talk about his acting work, Vijay is currently shooting his next film GOAT. Apart from this, he also has 'Thalapathy 69' in the pipeline.

