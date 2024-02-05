Taylor Swift announces her 11th album at Grammys 2024, releases poster cover

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is back with a bang after several chartbusters and making histories. After winning the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, Taylor Swift announced her 11th album on stage. She also said that the moment she gets down from the stage, she will share her poster cover of the album and the exact release date.

After accepting the award, she said "This is my 13th Grammy. I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19th. The album is called The Tortured Poet's Department".

As soon as the announcement viral, fans went gaga for Taylor Swift's latest announcement and flooded the comment section with love and excitement. One user said, "She tricked us, but this is better than we expected". Another user said, "The fans are going wild". "Great move, announcement when the whole US is watching Grammys", wrote the third user.

Taylor Swift also released the upcoming album's black and white poster cover and wrote in the caption, "All's fair in love and poetry...New album THE TORTURED POET'S DEPARTMENT. Out April 19". In the next picture, a few lines she has posted, "And so I enter into evidence...My tarnished coat of arms, my muses, acquired like bruises....My talismans and charms...The tick, tick, tick of love bombs.....My veins of pitch-black ink.....All's fair in love and poetry...Sincerely. The Chairman of the Tortured Poet's Department".

