Ravi Shankar to AR Rahman: Indian artists who bagged Grammy Awards

India has a reason to celebrate this year as Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain made the country proud by bagging awards at the 66th Grammys this year. Before them, several other Indian singers have made India shine on the global stage. Let's take a look at the list of artists from India who have bagged awards in previous years.

1. Ravi Shankar

Rabindra Shankar Chowdhury who is popularly known as Ravi Shankar was an Indian artist and composer. The legendary artist won not one but five Grammy awards. In 1967, West Meets East in the category of Best Chamber Music Performance. In 1973, The Concert for Bangladesh was in the category of Album of the Year. In 2002, The Living Room Session Pt 1. At the 55th Annual Grammy Awards, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

2. Zakir Hussain

The table maestro Zakir Hussain has captivated the audience and continues to do so. In 1991, T.H. Vinaykram and Zakir Hussain won a Grammy in the category of Best World Music Album. In 2008, Zakir bagged an award in the category of Best Contemporary World Music Album.

3. Zubin Mehta

Zubin Mehta, the Bombay-based musician bagged several awards including, Best Classical Performance - Instrumental Soloist Or Soloists (With Orchestra) and Best Engineered Recording, Classical in 1981, Best Classical Vocal Soloist Performance in 1982, Best Classical Album in 1983, Best Classical Performance, Instrumental Soloist (With Orchestra), Best Classical Vocal Performance and Best Classical Album in 1990.

4. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt

Vishwa Mohan Bhatt won in 1992 for Best World Music Album category.

5. AR Rahman

In 2008, A. R. Rahman, H. Sridhar, and P. A. Deepak bagged Best Compilation Soundtrack Album and Best Song Written for Visual Media for Slumdog Millionaire.

6. Neela Vaswani

In 2015, Neela Vaswani won Best Children's Album for I Am Malala.

7. Ricky Kej

In 2015, Ricky Kej won his first Grammy for his album Winds of Samara in the Best New Album category, and in 2022 for Divine Tides in collaboration with Stewart Copeland in the Best New Age Album category. In 2023, he won for his album Divine Tides in the Best Immersive Audio Album category.

8. Falguni Shah

In 2022, Falguni Shah won Best Children's Music Album for A Colorful World.

