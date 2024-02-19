BAFTA Awards 2024: Oppenheimer dominates with 7 wins, check complete winner list

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Oppenheimer bags several awards at BAFTA 2024

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) hosted its annual Film Awards on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre. The grand evening witnessed a star-studded red carpet as the film industry marked their presence. Scottish actor David Tenant hosted the ceremony for the first time. Oppenheimer dominated the award show with 7 wins while Poor Things was behind them with 5 wins. Let's take a look at the complete winners list.

BAFTA Awards 2024: FULL WINNERS LIST

Best Film

Oppenheimer

Outstanding British Film

Poor Things

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Earth Mama- Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)

Best film not in the English language

The Zone of Interest

Best documentary

20 Days in Mariupol

Best animated film

The Boy and the Heron

Best director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction

Best leading actress

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best leading actor

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best supporting actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best supporting actor

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Best casting

The Holdovers

Best cinematography

Oppenheimer

Best Editing

Oppenheimer

Best costume design

Poor Things

Best makeup and hair

Poor Things

Best original score

Oppenheimer

Best production design

Poor Things

Best sound

The Zone of Interest

Best special visual effects

Poor Things

Best British short animation

Crab Day

Best British short film

Jellyfish and Lobster

EE Rising Star award

Mia McKenna-Bruce

