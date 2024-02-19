BAFTA Awards 2024: Oppenheimer dominates with 7 wins, check complete winner list

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) hosted its annual Film Awards on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre. The grand evening witnessed a star-studded red carpet as the film industry marked their presence. Scottish actor David Tenant hosted the ceremony for the first time. Oppenheimer dominated the award show with 7 wins while Poor Things was behind them with 5 wins. Let's take a look at the complete winners list.
BAFTA Awards 2024: FULL WINNERS LIST
Best Film
Oppenheimer
Outstanding British Film
Poor Things
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Earth Mama- Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)
Best film not in the English language
The Zone of Interest
Best documentary
20 Days in Mariupol
Best animated film
The Boy and the Heron
Best director
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
Best adapted screenplay
American Fiction
Best leading actress
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best leading actor
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best supporting actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best supporting actor
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Best casting
The Holdovers
Best cinematography
Oppenheimer
Best Editing
Oppenheimer
Best costume design
Poor Things
Best makeup and hair
Poor Things
Best original score
Oppenheimer
Best production design
Poor Things
Best sound
The Zone of Interest
Best special visual effects
Poor Things
Best British short animation
Crab Day
Best British short film
Jellyfish and Lobster
EE Rising Star award
Mia McKenna-Bruce
