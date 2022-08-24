Debina Bonnerjee opens up on her second pregnancy, says 'I felt a bit awkward...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEBINABON Debina Bonnerjee opens up about her second pregnancy

Debina Bonnerjee has finally spoken about her realisation of her second pregnancy. The acclaimed television actress, who is expecting her second child with Gurmeet Choudhary, recently opened up about her surprising pregnancy in a video on her YouTube channel, 'Debina Decodes'. She titled the video "My 2nd pregnancy story podcast by me."

The actress revealed that she was feeling a little ill, roughly a month after Lianna was born. She wasn't experiencing any symptoms like nausea, but she was quite exhausted. She emphasised that she convinced herself by the fact that she had a young child, that her days were quite busy, and that she had not taken any time to rest. She chose to ignore it, but she couldn't help but feel uneasy. Debina further went on to say that she is very aware of her body and can tell if something is wrong. She told her husband Gurmeet, that she was feeling strange, and he advised her to rest. But as she became more exhausted, she decided she needed to find out whether she was expecting a second child. "I felt a bit awkward going to a medical store and buying a pregnancy kit because everyone knows I just had a baby. So I just ordered it online," she added.

The actress recalled the initial reaction she had when the pregnancy test showed a positive result, saying she experienced a major emotional outburst since she was both shocked and overjoyed at the same time, and she was clueless about what to do next.

For the unversed, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Lianna, on April 3, 2022, after tying the knot in 2011. The couple is now elated as they are three months pregnant and are soon going to welcome their second child.

