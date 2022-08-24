Koffee With Karan S7: Know why Kiara slapped Shahid Kapoor in her head, says 'I had to wait for 8 hrs..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Koffee With Karan S7

Koffee With Karan S7: Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor are the new guests to grace the 'Koffee' couch in Karan Johar's show. The actors have worked together in Bollywood hit Kabir Singh. The actors will be sharing some personal and professional secrets in the show and will be seen engaging in fun banter. During the episode, Kiara made a shocking revelation related to the days they both were shooting for Kabir Singh. The actress recalled that she once bitchslapped Shahid in her head.

In an interesting Bingo game, Kiara revealed why she bitchslapped Shahid Kapoor in her head. "It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene," Kiara said.

Karan immediately validated her decision to bitchslap Shahid and said, "If I were made to wait for eight hours for a discussion on shoes, I would bitchslap too."

The new episode will see sizzling conversations around love, family, marriage and the Bollywood grandeur as Kiara and Shahid bring their honest, candid side to the couch.

On Monday, Karan Johar dropped the teaser of the upcoming episode, which he captioned, "This jodi has everyone's hearts 'preeti' melted with their on-screen presence, but on the koffee couch they were as candid as they get! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 8 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

The short teaser started with Karan asking the 'Udta Punjab' actor's sexiest feature, to which he replied, " Not visible to camera right now."

Moving on, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' director asked Kiara about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, on which she said that she is more than 'just friends' with Sidharth. At the end of the teaser, the 'Jab We Met' actor gave a big hint about Sidharth and Kiara's marriage and stated, "Be ready for a Big Announcement by the end of this year and it's not a movie!!"

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Shahid will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy', which is an official Hindi remake of the French film 'Nuit Blanche'. He will be also making his grand OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series 'Farzi'. Helmed by Raj & DK, the series also casts south actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

Kiara Advani's upcoming films

Kiara will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Govinda Mera Naam' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Produced by Dharma Productions, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

-with agency inputs

