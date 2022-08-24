Kiara Advani can replace Karan Johar as 'Koffee With Karan' host, Shahid Kapoor believes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Karan Johar

Koffee With Karan: After winning many hearts for their portrayal as Kabir and Preeti in 2019's biggest hit, Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are here with some juicy gossip and serious revelations. The duo will be seen in the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan,' bringing to the table their unfiltered personality. But, there is a twist as Shahid does not want Karan Johar to host the show.

Shahid Kapoor's Instagram Post

Kiara and Shahid will be treating their fans to a fun conversation on, Koffee With Karan. And, the duo seems to have a great time as Shahid believes that the name of the show should be changed to 'Koffe With Kiara'. He shared an image with the actress and declared, "Koffee with Kiara... it's a thing now…sorry, Karan Johar." Replying to the post, Karan Johar said, "I love it. I hope she doesn't take my job." To this Kiara Advani said, "Karan Johar, no one can take your job."

In the picture, Shahid looked dapper in a white-grey suit as he struck stylish for the camera. He opted for black formal shoes to complement his look. Kiara, on the other hand, raised the glam quotient in a white off-should bodycon dress. To complete her look, she kept her tresses open. ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor hints Kiara-Sidharth wedding; Johar wants 'kamaal ke bache' for them

Kiara Advani too shared a photo with Shahid and Karan and wrote, "Kabir..Kiara..Karan and lots of Koffee."

Koffee with Karan 7 Episode 8 Promo:

On Monday, Karan Johar released the promo video of the episode, where Kiara Advani spills the beans on her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. The clip begins with host-filmmaker's rapid-fire question to Shahid about his 'sexiest feature'. With a quirky expression, he answers, "Not visible to camera right now."

In the trailer video, KJo prodded Kiara about Sidharth Malhotra, and she said that she 'wasn’t denying or accepting the relationship.' Talking about it further, she revealed "We are more than close friends," using air quotes. Shahid praised the couple and said "Be ready for a big announcement sometime, and it’s not a movie."

Also, Shahid said that Kiara and Sidharth look 'good' together. “They are such a good-looking couple." To this, Karan added, "Bachche kamaal ke honge (They will have gorgeous kids)."

