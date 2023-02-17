Dalljiet Kaur reveals Shalin Bhanot hasn’t contacted her after Bigg Boss 16; calls reality show a 'havoc'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DALLJIETKAUR, SHALINBHANOT Dalljiet Kaur reveals Shalin hasn’t contacted her

Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife and television actor Dalljiet Kaur is all set to tie the knot with UK-based Nikhil Patel and would move abroad after marriage with their nine-year-old son, Jaydon. For the unversed, Shalin and Dalljiet are on cordial terms after sepration. While Bigg Boss 16 is over and his former husband Shalin is out of home, the two have not contacted yet. Dalljiet's name was mentioned during the show when Shalin addressed his divorce. Now, during a recent interview, the actress revealed that Shalin has not reached out to them yet. She also said that she is very happy that the show is over and it was quite a havoc for her.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, the actress said, "Bigg Boss had many ups and downs for him and for me as well. It was quite a havoc and I am very happy that Bigg Boss is over. Thank God it’s over."

She added that Shalin hasn't gotten in touch with her at all, not even about their kid Jaydon. Nonetheless, she is certain that he is aware of her marriage and he has all the good wishes for her and their son. "I am sure he is happy for me. He hasn’t yet called to ask about Jaydon, so whenever he will call, he will congratulate me. He must be busy because it is so overwhelming with the PR and all the interviews, I am sure he will be happy for us," she said.

Dalljiet further went on to talk about his first meeting with his to-be-husband Nikhil and said, "I met him last year at a party in Dubai where he caught my eye as he had blue nail polish on his toenails. I got to know that he has two daughters and he doesn’t mind whatever nail paint his daughter puts on him. He is very comfortable being a girl’s dad which gives me confidence in where I am in life because I am a very confident mother."

Meanwhile, Shalin and Dalljiet wed in 2009 and indulged in bitter divorce proceedings that were finally resolved in 2013.

