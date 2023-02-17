Kangana Ranaut congratulates 'B-grade actress' Swara Bhasker on her wedding with Fahad Ahmad

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SWARA BHASKER Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the post-production of her upcoming period political drama 'Emergency', recently surprised the netizens when she took to her Twitter on Friday to wish the best to actress Swara Bhasker on her wedding with political activist Fahad Ahmad. For the unversed, Kangana had once called Swara 'B-Grade actress.'

Swara had taken to her Twitter to share the happy news with her followers about her marriage with Ahmad, whom she first met in January 2020 during her participation in the protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Ahmad, being a student leader, had mobilised the young crowd of students to establish the resistance to CAA.

On Friday, Kangana congratulated the newly-wed couple as she wrote on Twitter, "You both look Happy and Blessed. That's God's Grace a marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities."

Earlier in the day, Swara took to social media and shared an appreciation post for the Special Marriage Act, which applies to interfaith marriages. Sharing pictures from their registered marriage ceremony, Swara wrote, "So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour :) and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi." Swara and Fahad were snapped dancing away happily post the marriage registration.

Hailing the Special Marriage Act, she added, "Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists and gives love a chance... The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency, these should not be a privilege."

Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker controversy

Kangana and Swara have a history that goes beyond their work dynamics given both of them have worked together in the hit 'Tanu Weds Manu' franchise. The two actresses came to loggerheads when Kangana addressed Swara as a B-grade actress along with 'Manmarziyaan' actress Taapsee Pannu during a nepotism debate.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad dance back home after registered marriage, actress shares SPECIAL details

Latest Entertainment News