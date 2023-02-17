Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad dance back home after registered marriage, actress shares SPECIAL details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SWARA BHASKER Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker recently tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad. She shared an adorable video that showcased the couple's journey from how they met at a political protest to their court marriage. Now, taking to the social media, she shared an appreciation post for the Special Marriage Act, which applies to interfaith marriages.

Sharing pictures from their registered marriage ceremony, Swara wrote, "So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour :) and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi." Swara and Fahad were snapped dancing away happily post the marriage registration.

Hailing the Special Marriage Act, she added, "Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists and gives love a chance... The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency, these should not be a privilege."

On the other hand, Fahad expressed, "When u realised it’s finally done, Thank you everyone for the love & support. The process was anxious but the result can be read from our faces. P.S-when I failed to stop @ReallySwara from dancing in court, I joined her, I feel that’s only secret for happy marriage."

Swara-Fahad wedding

Swara has shared glimpses of her relationship and wedding in a series of photos and videos. "Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart Fahad Zirar Ahmad. It's chaotic but it's yours!" she wrote.

For the unversed, Fahad is the Maharashtra Unit President of the Samajwadi Party youth wing, according to his Twitter profile. The Mumbai-based political leader graduated from Aligarh Muslim University and completed his M.Phil in social work from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. Fahad is four years junior to Swara Bhasker going by their date of birth. Fahad was a prominent face in the anti-CAA protests across the country where the couple met for the first time.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad’s paths crossed at CAA protests and now the two have registered their marriage. After meeting at the rallies, the two became friends. Fahad had invited Swara to his brother’s wedding and the Veere Di Wedding actress even said that while she would not be able to attend it due to work commitments, she would most definitely attend his wedding!

