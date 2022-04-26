Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/CHHAVI MITTAL Chhavi Mittal undergoes breast cancer surgery, shares she's 'cancer free but in a lot of pain'

Chhavi Mittal who recently revealed that she's been diagnosed with breast cancer has finally undergone surgery. Just yesterday, she took to her social media handle and shared a video of herself dancing in the hospital room just before her surgery. While the actress was grooving to 'Bop Daddy' by Falz and Ms Banks, she was caught by her husband Mohit Hussein who mimicked her dancing. Well, the surgery has now been successfully completed and the information of the same was shared by the Television actress herself. Taking to Instagram and sharing an update along with a picture, Chhavi wrote about how she is relieved that the worst is over but is in a lot of pain and needs everyone's prayers.

Sharing a smiling photo of herself from the hospital bed, the actress wrote in the caption, "When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy. And then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free. The surgery lasted for six hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over."

Further she wrote, "Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I’m in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face. I’m going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me with through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. Don’t stop the prayers yet… And lastly but most importantly. I couldn’t have done this without my partner in crazy, the equally strong, the equally insane, resilient, brave, patient, caring, loving @mohithussein Don’t want to see tears in your eyes ever again! #cancerfree."

We wish the actress a speedy recovery!

The 'Naaginn' actress is setting an example for many to fight the illness without having any fear or apprehension. Her last video before the surgery was captioned, "Doc said, Chhavi. You need to chill! So I'm chilling."

Chhavi while coming out in public about her breast cancer diagnosis wrote, "Dear breasts, This is an appreciation post for you. The first time I noticed your magic was when you gave me immense pleasure.. but your importance peaked when you fed both my babies. Today it's my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer. Its not the best thing to happen, but it doesn't have to bog my spirits down. It's not going to be easy, but it doesn't have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn't have to make me feel different."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chhavi has featured in several television shows including '3 Bahuraaniya', 'Tumhari Dirishti', 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Bandini', and others.