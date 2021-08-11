Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty reveals housemate Nishant Bhat 'crossed the line' with her once

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BIGGBOSSKHABRI Shamita Shetty reveals Nishant Bhat 'crossed the line'

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty has been locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and grabbing many eyeballs. She was in the headlines for her igly fight with Pratik Sehajpal over food. Now, the actress has made a revelation that has surprised the BB fans. The actress revealed that her co-contestant Nishant Bhat (choreographer) had once 'crossed a line' with her and she had told him that he 'did wrong.'

Shamita Shetty told Divya Agarwal, "I don’t want to mention what incident it was but he once crossed the line with me and I didn’t like it. I told him sternly that he did wrong and he didn't speak to me after that. I just thought I should keep a distance from him because I don’t want to be reminded of that. At the stage also when I saw him I just reacted that I know him."

Shamita Shetty entered the Bigg Boss OTT house amid the controversies surrounding her brother-in-law Raj Kundra, He was arrested by the Mumbai Police in a pornography case and is in judicial custody currently. On the other hand, Shamita's sister Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda have also been booked in Lucknow for fraud in a property case.

During the premiere episode, Shamita had told host Karan Johar that she had given the commitment to the reality show before her family got surrounded by controversies. She said that she thought that this is not the right time to go inside the house but the commitment was already made.

Talking about the episode, Nishant and his connection moose won the first task in Bigg Boss Ott and got all the items back. Except for Divya, all the girls were allowed to take only 25 items. After the first task, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to review Divya's performance as the sanchalak and decide if should get all her item back, no items back or only 25 items. The house decided that she should get 25 items.