Bigg Boss OTT: Nishant Bhatt lashes out on Raqesh Bapat as the debate task gets called off

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Nishant Bhatt lashes out on Raqesh Bapat

Ahead of the finale, the top six contestants Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat and Neha Bhasin have been trying their best to portray their best avatar to the viewers and lift the trophy. The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT will take place on September 18. Since this is the last week of the game show, contestants were given a chance to put forward their viewers and tell the audience why they deserve to win the show.

Bigg Boss announced a Debate task for contestants between two housemates to speak their views and state why the viewers should vote for them? The first round was between Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat and both housemates got an equal number of votes from the other contestants.



While on the other hand, the second round was between Divya Agarwal and Shamita, two of the strongest ladies in the house came against each other to speak their opinion. But there was a twist, Raqesh Bapat did not want to be in a bad spot and did not vote for any of the contestants and played safe for the second and the third round. Later, Bigg Boss called off the task as the contestants were not adhering to the rules for the task. This left Nishant fuming who lashed out on Raqesh.

Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Nishant Bhatt lashes out on Raqesh Bapat



Meanwhile, a new promo for the reality show shared online by Voot, showed journalists grilling the contestants, where they put Divya Agarwal in the spotlight after the dirty underwear incident resurfaced. It was pointed out that Divya's aforementioned comments about Neha Bhasin were 'misogynistic' and 'disgusting.' Defending herself, Divya said, "It's unhygienic and matter of cleanliness, and even if the underwear belonged to a man, I would've done the same thing (ye gangadi hai, vahan ladhke ki bhi padhi hogi toh mai disgusting bolti)."

On this, Shamita and Neha screamed at Divya while she continued to defend herself, leading to a war of words. Shamita said "she (Divya) doesn't agree when she's wrong. This is my issue." Divya continued that, it was a matter of cleanliness and nothing else. Responding to this, furious Neha said "Just shut up man, this is disgusting and you should be apologetic about it."

Bigg Boss 15: Nidhi Bhanushali, Ronit Roy, Karan Kundrra, Celebs likely to participate in reality show

Bigg Boss OTT is in its finale week. It streams on Voot. The contestants who perform well will move to Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan.

Also read: Shamita Shetty enquires about Raj Kundra's bail from mom Sunanda during Bigg Boss OTT family task