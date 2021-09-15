Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLE Bigg Boss 15: Nidhi Bhanushali, Ronit Roy, Karan Kundrra, Celebs likely to participate in reality show

Bigg Boss 15, to be hosted by Salman Khan, is around the corner with news floating about possible inmates who will enter the house. While fans are already hooked to Bigg Boss OTT, the excitement for BB15 is at its peak. It was said that BBOTT will air on Voot 24X7 for six weeks and then the show will move to Tv seamlessly with Salman Khan as the host. And like always, there is a list of probable contestants who we will see on the show.

Nidhi Bhanushali

Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah' is said to be approached for the show. She was the part of the much-loved show for a long period of time. Palak Sidhwani replaced her and is currently essaying the role of Bhide’s daughter Sonu.

Ronit Roy

Roy who is known for 'Udaan', Kasautii Zindagi Kay' and films like 'Sainik' and 'Hulchul' and many more, can be seen as one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 15. While nothing official has been announced, he was last seen Richa Chadha for their upcoming web show 'Candy'.

Rubina Dilaik

TV actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is expected to enter the Bigg Boss house, reports suggest. The 34-year-old Dilaik, known for shows such as Choti Bahu, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki was recently seen in the music video ‘Bhee Jaunga’ opposite Stebin Ben. The actress has commenced shooting for her debut film Ardh.

Simba Nagpal

Splitsvilla fame and actor Simba Nagpal has been finalized for Bigg Boss 15. He is currently seen in 'The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.'

Karan Kundrra

If the speculation going around is to be believed, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame Karan Kundrra is likely to enter Bigg Boss 15. The actor recently joined hands with Uday Foundation to help people during the pandemic. He helped people with wellness kits, oximeters, oxygen cylinders, and even medicines related to Covid-19. He rose to fame with his stint in Kitni Mohabbat Hai and has been a part of shows like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Love School, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya amongst others.

Reem Shaikh

'Tujhse Hai Raabta' actress Reem Shaikh is also likely to be seen in the reality show, Bigg Boss 15.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani, who is currently seen on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' can also be one of the participants. The actor had confirmed that he was approached for Bigg Boss 15 and he is thinking about entering the controversial house.

Rhea Chakraborty, Sanya Irani, Mahika Sharma, Manav Gohli, Tina Dutta, Barkha Dutt are also among others who might appear on the show. Yet who will be on the show is still to be finalised.

Meanwhile, going by the social media buzz, Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on TV on 3rd October at 9 pm. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show will air at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday and the Weekend Ka Vaar will air at 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.