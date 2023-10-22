Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut joins Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar, to reunite with Munawar after Lock Upp

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Kangana Ranaut will be special guest on tonight's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 17 in its latest episode will feature the 'Queen' of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut joining the stage with the host Salman Khan. She will grace the episode of the Weekend Ka Vaar to promote her upcoming release, Tejas. Not only this, the actress will also be interacting with the housemates including Munawar Faruqui, who was the winner of the show, Lock Upp, which she hosted.

The makers of the show shared a couple of promos featuring Kangana and Salman dancing and having a fun time on the stage. In one of the videos, Kangana is seen inside the BB House with a special task for the housemates.

Check out the promos:

Toinight's Weekend Ka Vaar is touted as a Navratri special episode.

In the previous episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon came inside the BB House with an interesting task for the contestants and to promote their latest release Ganapath: A Hero Is Born.

Bigg Boss 17 commenced on October 15 with 17 popular yet controversial personalities including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth Mashetty.

About the film Tejas

Tejas is an upcoming action drama film, which is releasing in cinemas on October 27. The film tells the story of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot, played by Kangana Ranaut. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

The film also features Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Vishak Nair.

