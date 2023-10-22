Who is Nikhil Kamath? Rhea Chakraborty's rumoured billionaire boyfriend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nikhil Kamath was earlier linked with Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Rhea Chakraborty, who made headlines after her ex-boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in 2020, is again in the news for reportedly dating businessman Nikhil Kamath. Nikhil was earlier rumoured to be dating Akshay Kumar's co-star in Samrat Prithviraj and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, now rumours mills are abuzz that he and the Sonali Cable actor are currently seeing each other. The two were even spotted together in Mumbai, coming out from a party and leaving in the same car. So, who is Nikhil Kamath, who is rumoured to be dating Bollywood diva Rhea?

Who is Nikhil Kamath?

Nikhil is the co-founder of one of India's largest stock-broking firms, Zerodha along with his brother Nithin Kamath. He is also the co-founder of an asset management company and a real estate investment company and a prop tech company.

He is one of India's youngest billionaires and even made it to the Forbes list of billionaires in the current year. His brother Nithin is also on the list.

Not many know that he is also a popular YouTuber and runs a channel on the platform titled WTF is with Nikhil Kamath, where he interacts with industry experts, and co-founders of popular cafes, among other personalities.

Not only this, he is also a frontrunner in philanthropic works. In 2010, he joined Warren Buffett and Bill Gates's Giving Pledge Foundation, with which he encourages wealthy people around the world to give away nearly half of their wealth to charitable causes.

Rhea Chakraborty on work front

The actress was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehra in 2021. She is currently busy with the 19th season of popular reality show MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, as a gang leader.

