Dalip Tahil, Baazigar's Madan Chopra, sentenced to 2-month jail for 2018 drunk driving case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dalip Tahil was last seen in Rajkummar Rao-starrer HIT: The First Case

Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil is again making headlines and this time for all the wrong reasons. In the latest development in a 2018 case, the 65-year-old actor faced a conviction and has been sentenced to two months imprisonment for driving under the influence of alcohol and ramming his car into an autorickshaw, and injuring a woman at Khar.

As per several media reports, a magistrate court has found the actor guilty and punished him on the basis of the doctor's testimony, where the medical practitioner stated that there was a smell of alcohol, dilated pupils, and incoherent speech.

What is Simple Imprisonment?

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) mentions two types of imprisonment, simple and rigorous and the Court must choose one or the other form in view of all the circumstances.

Simple imprisonment is suitable where a fine will not suffice and a very short term of imprisonment has to be imposed. This ensures casual offenders are kept apart from the contamination of hardened criminals.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor RETURNS as Mr India after deleting Instagram posts | WATCH

Who is Dalip Tahil?

Dalip Tahil is a popular film, television, and theatre actor. He is known for his iconic Bollywood flicks like Baazigar, Shaan, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Darr, and Judwaa, among several others.

Not only film, the veteran actor has appeared in several television shows as well including Buniyaad and most recently Siya Ke Ram.

In the times when web series are much in trend, Dalip cannot be ignored in playing important roles in this medium as well. He has appeared in popular web shows including Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man.

The actor was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer HIT: The First Case. Released in 2022, the film was a remake of the 2020 Telugu release of the same name.

Latest Entertainment News