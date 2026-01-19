Putin receives Trump's 'Board of Peace' invite, Kremlin says proposal under review The Board of Peace is reportedly part of the second phase of Trump’s plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The body would be chaired by Trump for life and would initially focus on bringing an end to the war in Gaza.

The United States has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to join US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace,” a new initiative aimed at ending the ongoing war in Gaza. The Kremlin confirmed the development on Monday, saying it is reviewing the proposal and seeking more clarity from Washington.

“We hope to have contacts with the US to clarify the details of the ‘Board of Peace’ proposal. We are studying its specifics,” the Kremlin said in its first response.

What is Trump’s ‘board of peace’?

According to reports, the Board of Peace is part of the second phase of Trump’s plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The body would be chaired by Trump for life and would initially focus on bringing an end to the war in Gaza. Later, its role could expand to address other global conflicts.

Invitations have reportedly been sent to around 60 countries, including India and Pakistan, making it a wide-ranging international proposal. Governments around the world have responded cautiously to Trump’s idea. While some countries have acknowledged receiving the invitation, many have avoided taking a clear public stand.

Diplomats have raised concerns that the new board could weaken the role of the United Nations in resolving international conflicts. Some officials, speaking anonymously, said the plan risks creating parallel structures that may undermine existing global institutions.

Hungary and Kazakhstan offer support

Hungary, a close ally of Trump, has openly backed the proposal and accepted the invitation without hesitation. In another boost to the plan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has also agreed to join the Board of Peace. His spokesperson said Tokayev wants to contribute to long-term peace and stability in the Middle East.

Despite the wide outreach, several key questions remain unanswered, including how the board would function, how decisions would be enforced, and how it would coordinate with existing international bodies like the UN.