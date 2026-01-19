'Unfair, unjustified': Jaishankar's subtle dig at West over 'selective targeting' of India on Ukraine war He also cautioned Poland on extending any direct or indirect support to Pakistan, saying Radoslaw, who is also the Polish foreign minister, is well aware of the long-standing challenges of cross-border terrorism.

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday criticised the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) on "selectively criticising" India for its position on the Russia-Ukraine war, calling it "unfair and unjustified". He made the remark during delegation level talks with Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who is on India visit.

"In the recent past, both in New York last September and in Paris this January, I have candidly shared our views on the Ukraine conflict and its implications. While doing so, I have also repeatedly underlined that the selective targeting of India is both unfair and unjustified. I do so again today," he said.

The external affairs minister also cautioned Poland on extending any direct or indirect support to Pakistan, saying Radoslaw, who is also the Polish foreign minister, is well aware of the long-standing challenges of cross-border terrorism. "I hope at this meeting to discuss some of your recent travels to the region. Poland should display zero tolerance for terrorism and not help fuel the terrorist infrastructure in our neighbourhood," he said.

To this, Sikorski said he agrees with India on the need to counter transnational transborder terrorism. He said Poland has also been a "victim of arsons and attempted state terrorism", as pointed out about the recent attack on a Polish train.

Trump tariffs feature in Jaishankar-Sikorski talks

During the talks, the two also held a discussion over Trump tariffs. US President Donald Trump has criticised India for procuring Russian crude and has imposed 50 per cent tariffs. Initially, he had imposed 25 per cent tariffs, but imposed additional 25 per cent levies, taking the total to 50 per cent. India has repeatedly criticised the US for the move and vowed to protect its national interests.

Sikorski said the Trump tariffs have caused global turbulence. "I also completely agree with you on the unfairness of selective targeting, by tariffs. And we in Europe know something about that. Also, we fear that this is progressing to a global trade turbulence. We are hoping that India will continue to stay engaged in Europe. We've noticed that you are establishing embassies everywhere in Europe, which means that you are serious about relations with the European Union," Sikoski said.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar on Monday also called for deeper relations between India and Poland, increasing cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, clean technologies, and digital innovation. "India's strong economic growth, size of its market, and pro-investment policies provide immense opportunities for Polish businesses. We will also explore promoting deeper cultural and people-to-people ties," he said.

