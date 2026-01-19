Advertisement
  4. 'Very, very good innings': Sunil Gavaskar hails star India pacer after third ODI against New Zealand

'Very, very good innings': Sunil Gavaskar hails star India pacer after third ODI against New Zealand

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and talked about the performance that star India pacer Harshit Rana put in with the bat in the third ODI of the ongoing series against New Zealand.

Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana Image Source : AP
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar
New Delhi:

The three-game ODI series between India and New Zealand came to an end with the Black Caps clinching the series. Taking on the Men in Blue on their turf, New Zealand managed to win the second and third ODIs of the series, after putting in some brilliant performances. 

Despite there being many things to learn from the series, one of the biggest talking points from the three-game affair has been the performances of pacer Harshit Rana with the bat. It is worth noting that in the 3rd ODI, Rana amassed 52 runs to his name in 43 deliveries. 

Witnessing the performance, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and heaped praise on Harshit Rana for the performance that he put in with the bat. 

"Very, very good innings. He batted just like a lower-order batter bats, without any worry. There were no expectations from him. He knew that his job was to swing his bat. If he connected, great. There were occasions when the short ball was bowled. He was trying to slice it up," Gavaskar told Star Sports. 

"He wasn't able to get it, but that didn't frustrate him because he recognized that, 'If you pitch it up, I am going to hammer you, or if you pitch it halfway down, I am going to hit you for six,' and that's exactly what he did. That was the impressive part for me, that he did not get hustled by the fact that he hadn't really got any of those runs," Gavaskar observed.

Gavaskar talked about the partnership between Rana and Kohli

Furthermore, Gavaskar opened up on the partnership that Rana made with Virat Kohli. It is worth noting that while Rana completed his half-century, Kohli amassed 124 runs in 108 deliveries in the second innings. 

"You had somebody like a Kohli at the other end. How many people have the opportunity to bat with a Kohli or a Tendulkar? You just want to savor all those moments," he said.

