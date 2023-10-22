Anil Kapoor RETURNS as Mr India after deleting Instagram posts | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

Anil Kapoor, who recently made headlines after all of his posts on Instagram account disappeared overnight, has finally returned to the platform with a new twist. The legendary actor has made his return to the photo-sharing platform as Mr India, which is actor's one of the most popular and remembered films.

In his return post on Instagram, the actor shared a video of a smartphone commercial, wherein he can be seen in Mr India avatar, who is also accompanied by his associate Jugal. In the video, the duo can be seen in a haunting mansion where Jugal while sneaking accidentally hits a vase which falls down from a table. But there comes the invisible Mr India, who saves the vase from falling on the ground, following which Anil Kapoor emerges as Mr India.

The film Mr India is one of the most iconic flicks in Hindi cinema, which also starred late actor Sridevi. The film was produced by Anil Kapoor's elder brother Boney Kapoor.

Watch the video:

Along with the video, the actor wrote, ''The beauty of time, the thing that makes it so precious, is that it never stands still. Our lives are full of highs and lows , appearances and disappearances. Mr India is a phenomenon that even time could not erase, at once a ghost and the most real person I have ever played. And now, 38 years later, Mr India is back with the Google #Pixel8! In flesh and unfiltered, just the time-tested and timeless soul of Arun Verma reappearing to entertain and thrill you. So watch this screen carefully because this superhero has been known to disappear at the drop of his hat.''

Not only this, Anil's elder brother filmmaker Boney Kapoor too shared the video on Instagram and hinted at Mr India's sequel.

Anil Kapoor on work front

The actor last featured in Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Thank You for Coming in a special guest appearance. His next big project includes Ranbir Kapoor's action thriller Animal, wherein he will reportedly play Ranbir's father. He will also be seen in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter.

