Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika, Ranveer's UNSEEN wedding footage to be unveiled on first episode

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to feature on the first episode of the upcoming season of Karan Johar-led celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan. Fans of the duo are super-excited for the episode to be aired and the latest media report will surely add to their excitement. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the opening episode of KWK8 will feature an unseen footage of Ranveer and Deepika's 2018 wedding. The first episode featuring the duo will air on October 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Deepika-Ranveer aka DeepVeer's love story

In 2018, the couple had an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como in Italy, which was attended by limited family members and close friends.

The two fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, which also marked their first project together. Both the actors and the filmmaker came together again a couple of years later for Bajirao Mastani.

The two again ame together as the lead in Bhansali's Padmaavat (2018).

Not only this, both Deepika and Ranveer have appeared in each other's films quite a few times in cameo roles.

Couple's future projects

Ranveer Singh last featured in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt. The film garnered mostly positive review and also performed well at the box office. Recently, filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar announced Ranveer as the new face of Don series, replacing Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming Singham Again, reprising his Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao character.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone last featured in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in an extended cameo. She was recently announced the newest joiner in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. She will play Shakti Shetty.

Apart from this, she also has Kalki 2898 AD and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter in her kitty.

