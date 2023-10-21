Will Fawad Khan get back his shelved films after court lifts ban on Pak artists?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fawad Khan's last Bollywood film was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Bombay High Court recently, in a ground-breaking decision, allowed Pakistan artists such as Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan to work in Indian films and web shows. A few years back, when Pak artists including actors, singers, among others were exponentially working in Indian cinema, were busy with several upcoming projects. Soon after the URI Attack in 2016, all those projects got shelved as these artists had to face ban by several film bodies in India. Now, after the Bombay high court decision, fans of these stars are wondering whether their incomplete projects will be revived or not?

For instance, Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat in 2014. Later, he featured in two big projects of Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. If reports are to be believed filmmaker Karan Johar had signed Fawad for several other Dharma projects as well including films opposite Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. One movie alongside Salman Khan was also claimed to be in the pipeline. But all these projects were shelved soon after the terror attack in Uri.

So, what will be the future of all those Fawad's Bollywood projects? Will Indian filmmakers like Karan Johar again will soon be making any announcement regarding those films?

It will be interesting to see whether Karan will be reviving those films or he will still stand by his statement made during that time, where he said, ''going forward, I will of course not engage with talent from the neighbouring country.''

For the unversed, the Bombay HC has dismissed the plea to ban Indian filmmakers from engaging Pakistani artists and said, ''patriotism is in devotion to country, not enmity towards another,'' as per a report by Live Law. The bench of Justice Sunil B Shukre and Justice Firdosh P Pooniwalla felt that the petition lacked merit and observed that the Indian government just took a positive step in promoting international peace and security.

