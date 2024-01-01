Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal eliminated from the house?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anurag Dobhal

Bigg Boss 17 always has some or other chaos inside the house, be it their eviction, fights or new friendships. The reality show is currently facing major twists on the show. As the updates on the social media page named The Khabri made an update that Anurag Dobhal is the latest contestant to get eliminated from the show. The Khabri page had posted a long post.

Along with the post, the captionread, "Sad end to 2023, Anurag Dobhal has been all around us during GOOD NIGHT posts, His absence will be deeply felt by us whenever we go to sleep without wishing everyone GOOD NIGHT". Bidding final goodbye to the GOAT #BabuBhayya...This is the last tribute to him miss you".

Fans were disappointed about Anurag Dobhal being evicted and have been flooding the comment section. One user wrote, "Kaha gya usey dhundho...NO ANURAG NO BIGG BOSS". Another user wrote, "Very sad yeah". Many timesAnurag Dobhal had demanded the makers for a voluntary exit. The motor rides had earlier accused the makers of being biased and also had a tiff with the show's host Salman Khan.

He is not the only contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Neil Bhatt has also been eliminated from the house. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers about the same. This week, four people were nominated for elimination. These four people, nominated for eviction this week in Bigg Boss 17, were UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, and Ayesha Khan. Amid New Year celebrations, this is a huge shocker for the contestants as no one was expecting elimination from the reality show. But with these evictions, dynamics are surely going to change a lot.

