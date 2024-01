Salaar box Office report: Prabhas' starrer grosses THIS much on day 10

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prabhas in Salaar

After several debacles in recent years, Prabhas is currently enjoying the success of Salaar Part Onrecent debacles, Prabhas is at the Indian box office but also churning out good on the global level. Prabhas has been garnering all the love and applause for his performance in the actioner. According to a report in Sacnilk, Salaar earned around Rs 14.50 crore in India net on its tenth day taking its total collection to Rs 344.67 crore.

Day-wise collection of Salaar:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 90.70 crore (Telugu - Rs 66.75 crore, Malayalam Rs 3.55 crore, Tamil - Rs 3.75 crore, Kannada - 90 lakh, Hindi Rs 15.75 crore)

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 56.35 crore (Telugu - Rs 34.25 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.75 crore, Tamil - Rs 3.05 crore, Kannada - 95 lakh, Hindi Rs 16.35 crore)

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 62.05 crore (Telugu - Rs 35 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.55 crore, Tamil - Rs 3.2 crore, Kannada - 1.2 crore, Hindi Rs 21.1 crore)

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 46.3 crore (Telugu - Rs 27.1 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.3 crore, Tamil - Rs 2.05 crore, Kannada - 85 lakh, Hindi Rs 15 crore)

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 24.9 crore (Telugu - Rs 13.7 crore, Malayalam Rs 70 lakh, Tamil - Rs 1.1 crore, Kannada - 30 lakh, Hindi Rs 9.1 crore)

Day 6 (Wednesday): 15.6 crore (Telugu - Rs 5.75 crore, Malayalam Rs 50 lakh, Tamil - Rs 1.1 crore, Kannada - 25 lakh, Hindi Rs 8 crore)

Day 7 (Thursday): 12.10 crore (Telugu - Rs 3.5 crore, Malayalam - Rs 30 lakh, Tamil - Rs 95 lakh, Kannada - 15 lakh, Hindi Rs 7.2 crore)

Day 8 (Friday): 10 crore

Day 9 (Saturday): 12.55 crore

Day 10 (Sunday): Rs 14.50 crore

Total: Rs 344.67 crore

Salaar is directed by KGF writer director Prashant Neel. Stars like Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapati Babu are seen along with the Baahubali fame in the film. Salaar was released worldwide on December 22 in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

