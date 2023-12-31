Arbaaz Khan goes down on his knee to propose Sshura Khan in UNSEEN video | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arbaaz Khan proposes Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan recently got married to his girlfriend Sshura Khan in the presence of his close friends and family. On Sunday, Sshura shared an unseen video wherein Arbaaz went down on his knees and proposed to his lady love.

In the now-viral video, Sshura can be seen all surprised as the actor proposed to her in front of his family, including his son Arhaan Khan and sister Arpita Khan. The happy video also shows Sshura blushing as she accepts Arbaaz's proposal at the restaurant. As the video progresses, one can see Arbaaz putting a diamond ring on her finger and the couple further kissed and hugged each other.

Sharing the video, Sshura Khan wrote, "From saying YES on the 19th and getting Married on the 24th Dec. That was quick @arbaazkhanofficial Alhumdulilah."

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding

Not much is known about their love story, however, a few media reports claim that Arbaaz Khan met Sshura Khan on the sets of his film Patna Shukla. The couple got married on December 24 in a traditional nikah ceremony on Christmas Eve at Arpita and Aayush Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

Sharing their official wedding photos, the couple wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

The nikah ceremony was attended by Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Arhaan Khan, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan, Salman Khan, Helen, Ridhima Pandit, Raveena Tandon, Lulia Vantur, Harshdeep Kaur, Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and several others.

