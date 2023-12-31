Bigg Boss 17: Dharmendra performs Bobby Deol's viral Jamal Kudu song with Salman Khan | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Dharmendra shakes a leg to Jamal Kudu

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan returned with yet another weekend episode. This time, the makers invited Dharmendra as a guest, who interacted with the contestants and celebrated the arrival of the upcoming year. On Saturday, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Abhishek Krushna also joined the host and set the stage on fire with their banter.

In the viral clip, veteran actor Dharmendra can be seen grooving to his son Bobby Deol's viral Jamal Kudu song. For those who are late to the story, Jamal Kudu is an Iranian song used as Bobby's entry in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The song made it to one of the most viral songs of 2023, with both social media users and celebrities sharing their versions of it on Instagram reels.

The Khan brothers—Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail, along with Abhishek Krushna and Mika Singh, joined Dharmendra and recreated Bobby's Jamal Kudu on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan schooled Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui over their relationship issues. The superstar slammed the former couple for displaying their love life on national television and insulting each other. Soon after the episode, Ayesha was seen crying out loud following which she fainted. The social media influencer was immediately sent to a medical examination in the presence of Salman Khan.

Watch here:

On the other, this Weekend Ka Vaar saw a double eviction wherein Rinku Karmarkar and Neil Bhatt got evicted from the show. In the last shocking eviction, Aishwarya Sharma was eliminated by Isha Malviya.

